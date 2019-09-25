Illinois deported Army veteran back in Chicago for citizenship hearing

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A U.S. Army veteran who was deported to Mexico is back in Chicago and faces a key hearing Wednesday morning as he fights to stay in this country.
Miguel Perez Junior, a 39-year-old veteran of the war in Afghanistan, is in Chicago on a two-week permit that's allowed him back into the country to attend a citizenship hearing scheduled for 10 a.m.
His story has garnered national headlines. Perez was deported to Mexico 18 months ago, after his original petition for citizenship was denied, the result of a 2010 drug conviction.
He served over seven-and-a-half years in prison. His green card status was revoked and he went from state prison into the custody of immigration officials.
Then, a few weeks ago, Governor JB Pritzker pardoned Perez, allowing him to appeal his case, and return home to his parents and two children.
"How can you deport someone who fought for the country?" he asked. "And I'm not just talking about me, I'm talking about thousands of deported veterans that are all over the world."
Perez served in the U.S. Army Special Forces, deployed to Afghanistan twice in the wake of the 9/11 attacks. He returned with severe PTSD and he became addicted to drugs and then came his arrest.
While the trauma is still there, he's hopeful this is the beginning of better things to come.
"We'll see what happens. I have faith in God that I will be able to stay home. I have to stay home. I can't go back," Perez said. "Chicago is my home. I don't know any other home but Chicago."
A decision on his citizenship is expected at least a week after Wednesday's hearing.
