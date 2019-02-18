POLITICS

Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein expected to leave Justice Department in mid-March

FILE - In this July 13, 2018, file photo, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein speaks during a news conference at the Department of Justice. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is expected to leave the Justice Department in mid-March, according to a Justice Department official who spoke to CNN Monday.

The official disputed the idea that the timing of Rosenstein's departure has anything to do with the latest revelations from former acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, emphasizing that the plan was always that Rosenstein would help with the transition for his successor and then leave.

CNN has previously reported that Rosenstein was planning to leave his post after Barr was confirmed.

The new deputy attorney general could be announced as early as this week. As CNN has reported, Attorney General Bill Barr has selected Jeffrey Rosen as his deputy.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

