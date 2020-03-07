Politics

Cook County Jail detainees awaiting trial vote in Illinois primary for 1st time

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- For the first time, detainees awaiting trial are casting their early ballots for the Illinois March primary at Cook County Jail.

The jail opened as an official polling place on Saturday.

"It's good to know that I have some type of voice on what's going on and what affects me," said voter Sean Allen.

Rev. Jesse Jackson has been fighting for the cause for years.

Over 500 inmates cast their early vote Saturday, along with Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart and Illinois Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton.

"We are making sure that county jails have a process for voting and have established this polling place at the Cook County Jail," Stratton said.

To give equal access to the ballot box, every county jail throughout the state will also make vote-by-mail available to those detained pretrial.

Every Cook County Jail building that houses inmates on Chicago's Southwest Side have machines and election judges.

Professors from local colleges and universities even volunteered their time to break down the candidates and their platforms.

Rev. Jackson hopes giving pretrial detainees the right to vote in Illinois will also impact other states to adopt the process.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicschicagolittle villageprimary electionvotingcook county jailrev. jesse jacksonjailcook county sheriffcivil rights2020 presidential election
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
6th confirmed case of COVID-19 in Ill. is CPS employee: officials
Man shot and killed at Barrington Hills house party
Bernie Sanders cancels Rockford rally
Daylight saving time 2020: The clocks that never sleep
Man stabbed during fight on Near North Side
Grand Crossing shooting leaves 6 hurt, suspects in custody
COVID-19 could cause leagues to limit locker-room access: Source
Show More
Remains believed to be missing 15-month-old found on family property
How airlines are cleaning planes in response to coronavirus outbreak
First woman to vote in Illinois honored by new suffrage exhibit
McCoy Tyner, iconic and influential jazz pianist, dies
160 troops deployed to border amid COVID-19 fears
More TOP STORIES News