VOTE 2018

Election 2018 results: Here are the Senate, governors races to know on Wednesday morning

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC News analysts break down the Florida governor's race, which Democrat Andrew Gillum has conceded to Republican Ron DeSantis. (AP Images)

Both Republicans and Democrats had big wins overnight, with Republicans holding control of the Senate and Democrats gaining control of the House of Representatives.

In individual races for governor and senate seats, some remain too close to call while others have already claimed victory.

Here are the results of races with broader political significance that are officially over or that have been projected by ABC News.


Here are some of the most talked-about races that have not yet been officially called.



MORE MIDTERMS COVERAGE

These candidates made history on Tuesday
Health care, immigration high on voters' minds, AP survey
Celebrities, political figures head to the polls on Tuesday
Pelosi says Democrats will strive for bipartisanship
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicselection 2018vote 2018electionvotingu.s. & worldrepublicansdemocratsted cruzbeto o'rourke
VOTE 2018
Georgia's Stacey Abrams, Brian Kemp await more ballots
Democrats take control of US House of Representatives
J.B. Pritzker to thank voters after being elected governor of Illinois
Ky. clerk who refused gay marriage licenses loses re-election bid
More vote 2018
POLITICS
Georgia's Stacey Abrams, Brian Kemp await more ballots
Democrats take control of US House of Representatives
J.B. Pritzker to thank voters after being elected governor of Illinois
Tony Evers defeats Scott Walker in Wisconsin governor election, AP projects
More Politics
Top Stories
J.B. Pritzker to thank voters after being elected governor of Illinois
Election 2018: Results, coverage for Illinois, midterm vote
Election 2018: Midterm Results by State
Democrats take control of US House of Representatives
Chicago AccuWeather: Windy and chilly Wednesday
Tony Evers defeats Scott Walker in Wisconsin governor election, AP projects
Georgia's Stacey Abrams, Brian Kemp await more ballots
Kwame Raoul wins Illinois attorney general race, Erika Harold concedes
Show More
Michigan approves marijuana use for 21 and up
Rep. Dan Lipinski retains House seat, defeating Holocaust denier Art Jones
Lauren Underwood defeats Randy Hultgren
Casten to win 6th District, unseating Peter Roskam, AP projects
More News