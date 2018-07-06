POLITICS

Emanuel voices support for Dan Ryan march led by Fr. Pfleger

EMBED </>More Videos

Mayor Rahm Emanuel has announced his support for protesters who plan to shut down the Dan Ryan Expressway Saturday. (WLS)

By and Eric Horng
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Young people hoping to curb gun violence camped out Friday night on a Back of the Yards street corner that has seen a lot of it.

The overnight block party featured food, music and a commitment to change.

"We want to make sure that the youth takes back their blocks," said Luis Rafael, a co-organizer of Increase the Peace.

Rafael said he planned to leave the event in the morning and join demonstrators who were planning to shut down the Dan Ryan Expressway to draw attention to a need for more community investment in stopping gun violence.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who has been accused of ignoring violence-plagued neighborhoods, came out in support of the march Friday.

The protesters, led by Father Michael Pfleger, are marching to raise awareness about gun violence and push city administrators to act.
"They should be allowed, yes, because they're talking about anti-violence and I think there is a proper way to raise awareness, I don't think there should be a doubt about that effort," Emanuel said.

Emanuel's statements came a week after Chicago Police Department officials tried to persuade Pfleger to call off the march or move it to a neighborhood street.

After march organizers refused to back down, the city changed its tune. In addition to Emanuel's support, CPD Superintendent Eddie Johnson said he supports the right to protest.

"We support the people's right to demonstrate their First Amendment rights, we support that, so our mission at CPD to make sure individuals protest peacefully and keep them safe," Johnson said.

Johnson said CPD will bring in a few hundred officers on overtime to protect the perimeter of the Dan Ryan, but the expressway itself falls under the jurisdiction of Illinois State Police.
ISP has threatened to arrest protesters who enter the expressway.

"I believe and hope when they see tomorrow morning this is really going to happen, the State Police comes to its senses," Pfleger said.

Pfleger said that if protesters are arrested, dozens of lawyers have volunteered their time to take the cases.

Pfleger said that despite the attention on the march, the real action will come after the expressway reopens. He hopes to see a government office established to bring economic development to the South and West Sides.

The march will take place between 79th to 67th streets in the northbound lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway. Marchers are scheduled to step off at 10 a.m.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsrahm emanuelprotesteddie johnsonchicago police departmentillinois state policegun violencechicago violenceChicagoEnglewoodBack of the Yards
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen pleads guilty, implicates Trump in hush-money scheme
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts
Mayoral candidate Lori Lightfoot unveils ethics plan
Former Trump adviser Chicagoan George Papadopoulos may scrap plea deal
Chicago launches new information portal on website
More Politics
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen pleads guilty, implicates Trump in hush-money scheme
Sleeping Chicago police officers facing disciplinary action
Police investigating attack on Merrillville priest as hate crime
Beach Hazard in effect for Lake Michigan Tuesday after weekend drownings
Venezuela earthquake measures at 7.3 magnitude
Show More
'One of worst DUI offenders in the US' pleads guilty in Cook County court
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Toddlers survive 2 days alone after mom dies in car crash
Wife of longtime Boeing worker shot in Englewood seeks answers
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
More News