Evanston mayor requests investigation of City Council for misconduct after confidential information leaked

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- The Cook County Sheriff's Office received a request from the Mayor of Evanston Friday to conduct a misconduct investigation into the Evanston City Council after confidential information was leaked.

Mayor Stephen Hagerty said confidential information from a closed council session was leaked the day after a public council meeting and that an investigation by the city's IT department found there was no evidence that the IT system or servers were compromised by outsiders.

"While this decision to call for an investigation is embarrassing and unpleasant, I hope it is the first step to repairing and rebuilding trust among the Evanston City Council and within our community," Mayor Hagerty said in a statement.

The Cook County Sheriff's Department confirmed it received a request for an official misconduct investigation from Hagerty on July 26.

Officials for the Sheriff's Office said there is no ongoing investigation at this time.
