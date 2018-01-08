POLITICS

Former CPD Supt. Garry McCarthy to hold fundraiser for potential mayoral run

Former Chicago Police Supt. Garry McCarthy.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Former Chicago Police Superintendent Garry McCarthy is planning a campaign fundraiser as he considers a run for mayor of Chicago, he said Monday.

McCarthy said he has scheduled a fundraiser for February 11 at the Irish American Heritage Center.

McCarthy said there are other factors that will weigh in on his final decision, including his family.

In September, an exploratory committee was filed by people trying to draft McCarthy for a mayoral run.

Chicago's next mayoral election is in February 2019.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicselectionrahm emanuelChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Committee formed in attempt to draft McCarthy for mayoral run
POLITICS
Ivanka Trump tours Illinois college's welder training center
Lake County Ill. Board chairman ends re-election effort amid investigation
Resurrection Project hosts DACA renewal clinic
Gates: Manafort tried to get Sec of Army job for Chicago banker Stephen Calk who loaned him millions
2 West Hollywood leaders want Trump's star off Walk of Fame
More Politics
Top Stories
NW Side Walmart closed after health inspection
Emmett Till's memorial sign shot up again 35 days after being replaced
World's largest bounce house coming to Joliet
Man at Amalia, NM, compound allegedly trained kids for school shootings
'DADDY, I'M SORRY': Twisted new alleged details in killing of 2 kids
2 robbed at gunpoint in Bucktown
Girl with special needs allegedly raped by school bus driver
Jelly Belly rolling Stink Bug, Dirty Dishwasher flavors out to stores
Show More
HS coach allegedly had sex with underage students during school day
3 shot, 2 fatally, in West Garfield Park
'I warned him' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Sex toys cause closure of German airport terminal
More News