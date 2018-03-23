POLITICS

Garry McCarthy: Mayoral run not about Rahm Emanuel

EMBED </>More Videos

Former Chicago Police Superintendent Garry McCarthy joined ABC7 to talk about his run for mayor. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Earlier this week, former Chicago Police Superintendent Garry McCarthy announced he is running for mayor of Chicago, putting him against the man who fired him in 2015, Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

McCarthy joined ABC7 Friday morning to talk about his run. He said he is running because he, "can't stand by and watch what is happening in this city," and that he would be running even if Emanuel wasn't running.

On police reform, McCarthy said he would give the superintendent more authority.

"In the Laquan McDonald case, the only thing I could do was put him on paid desk duty, Jason Van Dyke, by Illinois state law. I was not in charge of the discipline system of the Chicago Police Department, which gave me accountability without authority," McCarthy said.

Mayor Emanuel has already released an ad, trying to link McCarthy to President Donald Trump.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgarry mccarthyrahm emanuelelectionchicago police departmentlaquan mcdonaldChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Community reacts to Garry McCarthy's mayoral announcement
Garry McCarthy announces run for Chicago mayor
POLITICS
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Candidates in Illinois 6th District meet with Tribune editorial board
JB Pritzker, Bruce Rauner hold forums with Illinois Farm Bureau
Candidates for Illinois attorney general talk issues at agricultural forum
DNC says it thwarted hacking attempt on its voter database
More Politics
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy, 3, found dead in dryer
USPS to begin hiring part-time holiday help
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
More News