Gery Chico was born and raised on Chicago's South Side and has lived in Brighton Park, Edgebrook, East and West Rogers Park, and University Village, among others.
He graduated from Kelly High School and later the University of Illinois Chicago. He also earned a law degree from Loyola University Chicago.
He has served as board president of the Chicago Public Schools, Chair of the City Colleges and board president of the Chicago Park District.
Biographical information from chicoformayor.com.
