IL state comptroller candidates Susana Mendoza, Shannon Teresi make their pitch ahead of midterms

Shannon Teresi makes her pitch to voters why she should be elected as the states next comptroller.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There's about a month left before the 2022 midterm elections on Nov. 8.

Among the key races is for the office of Illinois state comptroller, whose duties include paying the state's bills and monitoring state funds.

By law, this office assumes the role of the state's chief fiscal control officer. That means they are responsible for the legal, efficient and effective operations of state government.

Incumbent Susana Mendoza is seeking a second term as she faces off against McHenry County Auditor Shannon Teresi.

Teresi's resume includes more than 15 years of accounting experience. She transitioned to a career of public service 12 years ago, and has been elected auditor twice by McHenry County voters.

"I'm running because Illinois is one of the most corrupt, fiscally mismanaged, highest taxed state in the nation and as CPA and a certified fraud examiner I'm also a certified internal auditor," said Teresi. "I have a proven track record and financial leadership experience the state has never had before in the comptroller's office. We need to get the state's finances on the right track."

Republican State Rep. Tom Demmer, who is currently running for treasurer, is the sponsor of a bill that would combine the treasurer and comptroller's office.

"I definitely support combining the offices of comptroller and treasurer," said Teresi. "What we see is actually other states have those offices combined and that saves taxpayer money."

Mendoza seeks second term as state comptroller

Susana Mendoza has been the state's comptroller since December 2016, finishing the term for the late Judy Baar Topinka.

She was elected to a full term in 2018.

"I am so thrilled to have had the privilege and the honor of getting to lead our state during the most difficult challenging times," said Mendoza.

She said the credit agencies have taken note of her accomplishments at State Comptroller having given Illinois six full credit upgrades.

"I also paid down a horrific, almost 17 billion dollar backlog of unpaid bills over the last six years."

Mendoza said the idea of combining the offices of comptroller and treasurer is a political stunt.

"The credit rating agencies, you have to listen to that and they've already said that if the state of Illinois merges those two functions they would see it as a massive loss of internal control and it would be a credit negative item," Mendoza said.