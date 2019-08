Governor JB Pritzker to sign bill raising minimum teacher salary to $40K

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some teachers in Illinois will see their pay go up.Governor JB Pritzker will sign legislation raising teachers' minimum salary to $40,000. The goal is to address a shortage of teachers across the state.Pritzker will sign the bill in Springfield Thursday morning.On Wednesday, Governor Pritzker signed into law legislation to prevent landlords from evicting or retaliating against undocumented tenants simply because of their immigration status. Illinois becomes the second state in the country, after California, to put such a law on the books.