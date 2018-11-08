POLITICS

Judge who lost re-election bid allegedly releases juvenile defendants on condition they won't kill anyone

EMBED </>More Videos

A district judge released all his juvenile defendants a day after being voted out of office.

By
HOUSTON, Texas --
The ACLU is calling for an investigation into the Republican Harris County judge who let young criminal defendants go hours after he was voted out of office.

Tuesday night, 313th District Court Judge Glenn Devlin lost his bid for re-election, along with all of his Republican colleagues in the midterm judicial sweep by Democrats.

Wednesday morning, he took the bench for detention hearings and asked juvenile defendants something very unusual, says public defender Steve Halpert.

"'If I release you, will you go out and murder anybody?' And so, if the juvenile said 'No,' they were released," said Halpert who was requesting release for his client. "Judge Devlin would never normally ask that question of a juvenile. This was unusual."

In the end, 10-12 juveniles, including Halpert's client, were released. Many are accused of violent crimes. In the juvenile justice system, minors can be held in detention or released to their families pending resolution of their cases.

Devlin did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

"We oppose the wholesale release of violent offenders at any age; this could endanger the public," Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said in a statement.

Halpert said Devlin, normally conscientious and tough on crime, alluded to the election results.

"I just think this was a post-election weird blip. He made a comment, 'This is obviously what the voters wanted' and I think there's an implication by electing all Democratic judges, there's this belief that Democratic judges are going to be soft on crime," Halpert said.

The ACLU is asking for an investigation. "We call on the Texas Commission on Judicial Conduct to investigate Judge Devlin for violating the canons of judicial conduct. It is improper for a judge to make orders motivated by partisan interests or in spite as a result of his political loss," said Sharon Watkins Jones, director of political strategies for the ACLU of Texas.

"I would not have expected that from a professional," said Natalia Oakes, the Democrat who unseated Devlin.

"We don't condone any judge releasing anyone charged with a violent crime carelessly," added David Cuevas, President of the Harris County Deputies' Organization.

Devlin reset all of Wednesday's cases until Jan. 4, when Oakes takes over. Devlin has another docket Thursday morning, and more eyes will likely be watching.

SEE ALSO: Judge explains why he let slain kids return home
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsjudgejuvenile crimeu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Georgia Governor Race: Kemp campaign claims win; Abrams not conceding
Ruth Bader Ginsburg, SCOTUS justice, breaks ribs in fall
Attorney General Jeff Sessions resigns at Trump's request
Trump revels in victories, revokes CNN reporter's press credentials
More Politics
Top Stories
California shooting: Thousand Oaks gunman kills 12 at nightclub
Thousand Oaks shooting suspect: What we know
Hero saves as many as 30 during Thousand Oaks shooting
Thousand Oaks shooting: Remembering Sgt. Ron Helus
Georgia Governor Race: Kemp campaign claims win; Abrams not conceding
Major delays for Metra, Amtrak trains in and out of Union Station
Body of missing man found inside car submerged in Downers Grove pond
Ruth Bader Ginsburg, SCOTUS justice, breaks ribs in fall
Show More
Massive indoor sports, educational facility opening in Pullman
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy Thursday with light snow at night
Teen who killed girlfriend and put her under the sink shared graphic images of her murder
Chicago could see first measurable snow of the season this week
More News