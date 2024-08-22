WATCH LIVE

Kamala Harris, Doug Emhoff celebrate 10th anniversary as she prepares for DNC speech

Thursday, August 22, 2024 10:41PM
Doug Emhoff DNC speech on night 2

CHICAGO -- Talk about a memorable anniversary!

Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff wished each other a happy 10th anniversary Thursday as Harris prepares to accept the Democratic nomination for president.

"To the best partner I could ask for: Happy anniversary, Dougie," Harris posted on social media, with a picture of the two visiting campaign headquarters in Wilmington the day after she announced her candidacy.

Earlier in the day, Emhoff posted a slideshow of photos of him and Harris.

"Ten years of marriage, forever to go," Emhoff wrote. "Happy anniversary, @VP. I love you."

In his widely lauded speech Tuesday night, Emhoff recounted his and Harris' love story, beginning when they were set up on a blind date.

He said Harris saved his first bumbling voicemail to her -- left at 8:30 a.m. -- "and she makes me listen to it on every anniversary," drawing laughs and cheers from the crowd.

He talked about Harris coming to synagogue with him and making a "mean brisket for Passover." He said Harris encouraged him -- the first Jewish spouse, of any gender, for the presidency or vice presidency -- to fight against antisemitism.

On their blended family, he said that Harris has "always been there for our children, and I know she'll always be there for yours too."

Gwen Walz, wife of Harris' running mate, also celebrated the couple Thursday.

"What a special day, @KamalaHarris and @DouglasEmhoff! Tim and I are wishing you a very happy anniversary," she wrote.

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report

