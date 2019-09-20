Mayor Lightfoot announces 5th budget town hall in South Shore

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced that a fifth budget town hall will take place next month in the South Shore neighborhood.
The city faces an $838 million deficit. The meeting will take place from 6-8 p.m. on October 2 at the South Shore Cultural Center, 7059 S. South Shore Drive.
The fourth budget town hall for youth will take place from 6-8 p.m. on September 25 at Lindblom Math and Science Academy, 6130 S Wolcott Ave.
Chicago's 2020 budget is due October 23.
Each town hall also has a resource fair where residents can learn about neighborhood services and programs.
You can also share your input in an online survey. The mayor's office said more than 6,600 responses to the survey have been submitted.
