Lori Lightfoot elected as Chicago's first African-American female, openly gay mayor

In a landslide, Lori Lightfoot defeated Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle. Lightfoot got about 75 percent of the vote compared to roughly 25 percent for Toni Preckwinkle.
It's a historic change for Chicago, who's never had a mayor who's a black woman or openly gay.
Both winner and loser will make a joint appearance Wednesday morning at Rainbow PUSH and will be joined by Reverend Jesse Jackson. They will sign a unity document.
Lori Lightfoot emerged victorious Tuesday night in what was a hard fought and sometimes contentious mayoral run-off election. Lightfoot told overjoyed supporters in the Grand Ballroom at the Hilton Hotel in the South Loop that her voters created a movement for change by electing her.
During the campaign Lightfoot, who is openly gay, touted herself as a tough former federal prosecutor who would end corruption and bring Chicago together. The 56-year-old making history as the city's first African-American woman mayor.
"Together, we can and will finally put the interests of our people, all of our people, ahead of the interests of a powerful few," Lightfoot said. "Together, we can and will make Chicago a place where your zip code doesn't determine your destiny."
Meanwhile, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle made her concession speech in front of her supporters who cheered her on despite the stinging loss to the political newcomer.
Preckwinckle, a former alderman and teacher, said it wasn't the outcome she wanted, but she's not disheartened.
"I still believe in the power of public service," Preckwinkle said. "It's why I have dedicated so much of my life to it."
Meanwhile, Lightfoot will be sworn in on May 20. succeeding Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who opted not to run for a third term.