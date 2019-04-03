chicago mayor election

Lori Lightfoot elected as Chicago's first African-American female, openly gay mayor

EMBED <>More Videos

A former federal prosecutor who's never been elected to public office will be Chicago's next mayor.

By ABC7 TEAM COVERAGE
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A former federal prosecutor who's never been elected to public office will be Chicago's next mayor.

In a landslide, Lori Lightfoot defeated Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle. Lightfoot got about 75 percent of the vote compared to roughly 25 percent for Toni Preckwinkle.

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE ELECTION RESULTS
EMBED More News Videos

VIDEO: Election Day in Chicago (1 of 8)

Lori Lightfoot was elected as Chicago's first black female mayor.



It's a historic change for Chicago, who's never had a mayor who's a black woman or openly gay.

WATCH: Lori Lightfoot gives victory speech
EMBED More News Videos

Lori Lightfoot gives victory speech after winning Chicago mayor's race.



Both winner and loser will make a joint appearance Wednesday morning at Rainbow PUSH and will be joined by Reverend Jesse Jackson. They will sign a unity document.

Lori Lightfoot emerged victorious Tuesday night in what was a hard fought and sometimes contentious mayoral run-off election. Lightfoot told overjoyed supporters in the Grand Ballroom at the Hilton Hotel in the South Loop that her voters created a movement for change by electing her.

WATCH: Toni Preckwinkle's concession speech
EMBED More News Videos

Toni Preckwinkle gives concession speech in Chicago mayor's race.



During the campaign Lightfoot, who is openly gay, touted herself as a tough former federal prosecutor who would end corruption and bring Chicago together. The 56-year-old making history as the city's first African-American woman mayor.

"Together, we can and will finally put the interests of our people, all of our people, ahead of the interests of a powerful few," Lightfoot said. "Together, we can and will make Chicago a place where your zip code doesn't determine your destiny."

Chicago Mayoral Election 2019: Coverage of mayor's race, candidates and more
EMBED More News Videos

VIDEO: Election Day in Chicago (1 of 8)

Lori Lightfoot was elected as Chicago's first black female mayor.



Meanwhile, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle made her concession speech in front of her supporters who cheered her on despite the stinging loss to the political newcomer.

Preckwinckle, a former alderman and teacher, said it wasn't the outcome she wanted, but she's not disheartened.

"I still believe in the power of public service," Preckwinkle said. "It's why I have dedicated so much of my life to it."

WATCH: Son of aldermanic candidate attacked outside polling site
EMBED More News Videos

The son of Deborah Foster-Bonner, who is running for 6th Ward alderman, was attacked at the 10th precinct in the 6th Ward on West 72nd Street, according to the Chicago Board of Elections.



Meanwhile, Lightfoot will be sworn in on May 20. succeeding Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who opted not to run for a third term.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicschicagoloopvotingchicago mayor electionelection
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO MAYOR ELECTION
Lori Lightfoot elected as Chicago's first African American female mayor
Chicago Election Results 2019: Candidates, races suburbs and more
Newsviews: Chicago's historic mayoral runoff election
Chicago mayoral candidates make final push for votes
TOP STORIES
Chicago Election Results 2019: Candidates, races suburbs and more
Massive fire destroys Newly Weds Foods factory on NW Side
Chicago City Council Election: Ald. O'Connor unseated; Several races too close to call
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny start with rain Wednesday evening
Suburban Elections: Voters elect mayors; Hinsdale bond proposition approved
Lori Loughlin, Felicity Huffman to appear in court
Woman buys out entire Payless to donate to Nebraska flood victims
Show More
Officials: Chinese woman carrying malware arrested at Mar-a-Lago
Charges filed after elderly woman, 11 children found living in squalor in Dixmoor
WATCH: Thief walks off with $17,000 wedding ring set
Franklin Park officers find armed man hiding in church basement
Police arrest suspect in Nipsey Hussle shooting
More TOP STORIES News