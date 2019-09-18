Mayor Lori Lightfoot introduces zoning ordinance to regulate Chicago marijuana sales

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot introduced an ordinance Wednesday that would regulate where recreational marijuana can and cannot be sold in Chicago when it becomes legal in Illinois in 2020.The resolution will establish seven distinct zones across the city where marijuana can be sold. Importantly, the entire downtown area is excluded.The ordinance creates an exclusion zone in the city's Central Business District, defined as being bordered by Oak Street to the north, Lake Michigan to the east, Ida B. Wells Drive to the south and LaSalle Drive in River North and the Chicago River in the Loop to the west. Within that exclusion zone, no cannabis sales will be permitted.Part of the idea is to make sure that the neighborhoods most impacted by the illegal sale of marijuana don't get left out of the economic benefit of the dispensaries that will be there.Downtown aldermen said dispensaries are needed for the revenue they will bring and there are others who support that."It doesn't make sense from a revenue perspective," said 2nd Ward Alderman Brian Hopkins. "There's no question that we would generate the most revenue if we have dispensaries in the downtown area, also capturing money from tourists is the key to anything we are doing."The city is proposing regulations defining distancing requirements, like prohibiting recreational marijuana businesses within 500 feet of a school or in an area zoned as residential.The mayor's office said their focus is to ensure that the impending legalization of marijuana is done in a safe manner and in a way that maximizes economic opportunity.To begin with, the new ordinance would cap the number of dispensaries to seven inside each of the districts. That number would double in May.Use of recreational marijuana is prohibited in all public places citywide, and by anyone under the age of 21, in accordance with state law.The cannabis zones established by the ordinance are:: city limits to the north, Lake Michigan to the east, Division Street to the south and Interstate 90/94 to the west.: Division Street to the north, Lake Michigan to the east, Interstate 55 to the south and Interstate 90/94 to the west.: Interstate 55 to the north, Lake Michigan to the east, 87th Street to the south and Interstate 90/94 to the west.: 87th Street to the north, Lake Michigan to the east and the city limits to the south and west.: Interstate 55 to the north, Interstate 90/94 to the east, 87th Street to the south and the city limits to the west.: Division Street to the north, Interstate 90/94 to the east, Interstate 55 to the south and the city limits to the west.: city limits to the north, Interstate 90/94 to the east, Division Street to the south and the city limits to the west.Existing licensed medical marijuana dispensaries will be permitted to sell recreational marijuana under the ordinance. Recreational marijuana sales and use will be legal for adults over 21, starting on January 1, 2020."This ordinance is the first of several regulatory measures to be undertaken by the City of Chicago establish the safe and responsible implementation of legalized cannabis next year," said Mayor Lightfoot.The proposal still needs to be approved by City Council.