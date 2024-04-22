5 Chicago elementary school students taken to hospitals for suspected cannabis overdose

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Officials said five Chicago elementary school students were taken to local hospitals after possibly overdosing on what are suspected to be cannabis edibles.

Five juveniles were taken from George Leland Elementary School on South Lavergne in the Garfield Park neighborhood and rushed to two area hospitals to be checked out.

We are told they are in good condition and none of the overdoses are life-threatening.

Officials have not released any further information about the incident, the ages of the children involved or where the edibles may have come from.

It was not immediately known if any charges or citations were pending or expected.