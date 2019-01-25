Lori Lightfoot gradauted with honors from the University of Michigan. After college, Lori worked as a legislative aide for two years in Washington, D.C.She received a full scholarship to the University of Chicago Law School and moved to Hyde Park. With the exception of a one-year clerkship on the Michigan Supreme Court in Detroit, Lori has lived in Chicago since 1986.Lori Lightfoot most recently served as a senior equity partner in the Litigation and Conflict Resolution Group at Mayer Brown LLP. She previously served as Chair of the Police Accountability Task Force, President of the Chicago Police Board, interim First Deputy of the Chicago Department of Procurement Services, Chief of Staff and General Counsel of the Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC), Chief Administrator of the Office of Professional Standards and as Assistant United States Attorney in the criminal division.