EMBED >More News Videos Newsviews: Chicago mayoral candidate Lori Lightfoot, Part 2

On April 2, Chicago voters will elect a new mayor in a historic election.After the Feb. 26 primary election, the original field of 14 candidates has been narrowed to two women -- Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and Lori Lightfoot, an attorney and former president of the Chicago Police Board.Newsviews will talk with both candidates.This week, we spoke with Lightfoot.