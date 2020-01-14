Politics

Actor Mark Hamill deletes Facebook, accuses CEO Mark Zuckerberg of allowing disinformation

Mark Hamill is completely "unfriending" Facebook because of policies, he says, allow false information on the social network.

The actor known for playing Luke Skywalker in "Star Wars" tweeted to his 3.6 million followers that he's deleting his Facebook account.



Hamill accuses Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg of choosing "profits over truthfulness."

Facebook just announced last week it's banning deep-fakes that alter what a person actually said or did.

But that won't block all fake posts.

Hamill said he'll "sleep better at night" now.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsentertainmentfacebooksocial mediamark zuckerbergstar wars
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Missing Schaumburg woman found dead inside trunk of car in West Garfield Park
Suspect fatally shot in shootout with Gary police killed woman at Merrillville hotel, police say
Serial killer suspected in 1976 DuPage Co. cold case murder, authorities say
Man, 77, found dead after SW Side house fire
Should pets be allowed in grocery stores? Consumers divided
Ill. Director of Agriculture resigns over connection to alleged rape cover-up
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Aurora, police say
Show More
3 wanted in Hyde Park strong-arm robbery
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy Tuesday
Archdiocese of Chicago closing 5 schools
Dog shocked by electrified manhole in Lakeview, owner says
Mayor Lightfoot cuts ribbon on new O'Hare police station
More TOP STORIES News