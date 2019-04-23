Mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot asking Chicagoans for ideas on improving city

"I want every Chicagoan to know: We are listening and want to hear more of your thoughts and ideas," Lightfoot tweeted.
To submit an idea, visit bettertogetherchicago.com.
Lightfoot defeated Cook County President Toni Preckwinkle in a landslide election earlier this month to replace Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who chose not to run. Lightfoot will be sworn in as the next mayor of Chicago next month.