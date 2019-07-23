Politics

Mayor Lori Lightfoot proposes changes to Chicago's system of fines, fees

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot will announce Tuesday the first steps she's taking toward reforming Chicago's system of fines and fees.

As she promised when campaigning, Mayor Lightfoot wants to help low income residents resolve their debt by reforming fines and fees to those that cannot afford to pay.

The reforms include redefining when a person gets a boot on their car if someone fails to pay fees or tickets, or limiting the city's ability to sell impounded cars. She also wants to change burden on low-income residents that can't pay their tickets and to cap the penalties.

Mayor Lightfoot also wants to audit traffic enforcement and tackle racial disparities when it comes to the city's fines, fees and collection practices and even stop suspending licenses if that policy is unfairly applied.

Lightfoot is also tackling the red light cameras, and tweaking who gets tickets to create a more racially fair system.

Mayor Lightfoot plans to speak Tuesday morning at UCAN, an organization helping families in the community.
