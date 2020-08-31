Mayor Lori Lightfoot to unveil 2021 budget forecast Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot will release Chicago's budget forecast for the year 2021 on Monday.Mayor Lightfoot will be joined by Budget Director Susie Park, CFO Jennie Huang Bennett, and Comptroller Reshma Soni for the announcement.The mayor's office said there will be a series of town halls scheduled to air from 6-7 p.m. this week on Facebook Live.The schedule will be:-Monday, 8/31: State of the Budget with Susie Park, Budget Director; Jennie Huang Bennett, Chief Financial Officer; and Alderman Pat Dowell, Chairman of the City Council Committee on the Budget and Government Operations-Tuesday, 9/1: Public Safety with Susan Lee, Deputy Mayor of Public Safety; Deputy Superintendent Barbara West, Chicago Police Department; and Executive Director Annastasia Walker, Office of Public Safety Administration-Wednesday, 9/2: Human Services with 1st Deputy Commissioner Brandie Knazze, Department of Family and Support Services; Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady, Department of Public Health; and Commissioner Rachel Arfa, Mayor's Office for People with Disabilities-Thursday, 9/3: Infrastructure with Commissioner Randy Conner, Department of Water Management; Commissioner John Tully, Department of Streets and Sanitation; and Commissioner Gia Biagi, Department of Transportation-Friday, 9/4: Neighborhood and Economic Development with Commissioner Maurice Cox, Department of Planning and Development; Commissioner Marisa Novara, Department of Housing; and Commissioner Rosa Escareno, Department of Business Affairs and Consumer ProtectionThe city has also created a website for residents to submit questions about budget issues at www.chicago.gov.2021budget. The city will also launch a grassroots effort in order to get feedback from the youth, Latinz and African-American communities, with budget ambassadors organizing and facilitating one-hour virtual or in person groups from September 7-20.