Politics

Nevada becomes first state to ban pre-employment marijuana tests

CARSON CITY, Nevada -- Nevada has become the first state to ban pre-employment marijuana tests.

AB132 makes it unlawful for any Nevada employer to fail or refuse to hire someone if they test positive for marijuana.

"I didn't want people to be discriminated against about the lawful use of marijuana," Assemblywoman Dina Neal said. "That was my purpose."

RELATED: Gov. Abbott signs bill allowing Texas farmers to grow hemp
EMBED More News Videos

Gov. Abbott signs bill allowing Texas farmers to grow hemp



Neal co-sponsored AB132. She said the legislation is intended to parallel the legalization of recreational marijuana in the state.

There are some exceptions.

SEE MORE: What you need to know about the CBD oil shops in the Houston area
EMBED More News Videos

The CBD oil trend is making its way into Houston!



Those trying to become firefighters or EMT's cannot test positive. Professions that use federal funding would also require marijuana testing because the drug is still illegal at the federal level.

The bill also allows employees who are required to submit a screening test within the first 30 days of being hired the chance to take a second test, at the expense of the employee.

The law goes into effect January 2020.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnevadamarijuanadrugu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man grazed by bullet in Hyde Park robbery
Boy on skateboard killed in Arlington Heights
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, breezy Sunday
Chicago commemorates 100th anniversary of Red Summer race riots
5-year-old saved 13 from Chicago house fire, residents say
Pink Lady Bandit on the run after bank robberies in 3 states
Lamborghini collides with CPD vehicle on Near North Side
Show More
Pilsen sees large crowds as Fiesta del Sol fun continues
Fire displaces 7 people in Auburn-Gresham
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Body of swimmer recovered near Indiana Dunes beach
Police identify teen shot to death on Aurora porch
More TOP STORIES News