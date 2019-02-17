NEWSVIEWS

Newsviews: Chicago mayoral candidate Neal Sales-Griffin & registering to vote in upcoming election

CHICAGO (WLS) --
On February 26th Chicago voters will be asked to choose the city's next mayor.

Fourteen candidates are competing for the job. We set out last month to talk with them all. Sunday morning, we're talking with our final candidate, Neal Sales-Griffin.

WATCH: Chicago mayoral candidate Neal Sales-Griffin
EMBED More News Videos

An interview with Chicago mayoral candidate Neal Sales-Griffin.


He's the CEO of Code Now, a non-profit that teaches coding to low-income high school students.

Sales-Griffin is also an instructor at Northwestern University and the University of Chicago.

This is the Chicago native's first run for public office.

For the second half, we're joined by Marisel A. Hernandez, Chairwoman of the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners.

We're talking about registering to vote, voting and the possibility of a runoff election.

WATCH: Information about voting in the upcoming Chicago election
EMBED More News Videos

Part 2 of Newsviews is an interview with Marisel A. Hernandez, Chairwoman of the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners.



For more information about early voting and vote by mail visit:
https://chicagoelections.com/en/early-voting.html
https://chicagoelections.com/en/vote-by-mail.html
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicschicago mayor electionnewsviewsvotingvoter infomationelectionChicago
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NEWSVIEWS
Newsviews: Toni Preckwinkle and Garry McCarthy
Newsviews: Chicago mayoral candidates Willie Wilson and La Shawn Ford
Newsviews: Candidates for Chicago mayor Bob Fioretti & John Kozlar
Candidates for Chicago mayor Amara Enyia and Paul Vallas
More newsviews
POLITICS
Weekend Watch: Shining a Spotlight on the Chicago race for Treasurer
Trump emergency declaration faces fights in the courts
Trump declares national emergency to build border wall
House passes border bill, sends to Trump's desk
More Politics
Top Stories
Aurora shooting: Victims to be remembered at vigil Sunday
Chicago weather: Snow expected across area Sunday
Police: New evidence 'shifted the trajectory' of Jussie Smollett investigation, 2 brothers cooperating
Aurora shooting victims: What we know
Ahoy! Golden Girls themed cruise to set sail in 2020
Inmate saves infant from locked SUV using car theft skills
Woman critically hurt in West Rogers Park hit-and-run; police search for car
6 wounded in Chicago shootings on Saturday
Show More
Chicagoan Ken Nordine, 'The Voice' and 'Word Jazz' creator, dies at 98
Police shoot man in North Lawndale
Inmates help man who accidentally locked child in car
Vatican defrocks former US cardinal McCarrick over sex abuse
What happened at the Oscars 10, 20 & 30 years ago
More News