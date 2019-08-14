Politics

Petition calls to rename New York City's 5th Avenue 'President Barack H. Obama Avenue' in front of Trump Tower

NEW YORK -- More than 95,000 people have signed a petition to rename the portion of New York City's Fifth Avenue outside of Trump Tower "President Barack H. Obama Avenue."

The petition, posted on moveon.org, addresses New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and the City Council, asking for the block of Fifth Avenue between 56th and 57th Streets to be renamed after the former president.

It asks that all addresses would be changed accordingly, meaning Trump Tower's new address would be 725 President Barack H. Obama Ave.

It points out that Los Angeles renamed a stretch of the 134 Freeway near Downtown L.A. in his honor.

The petition says the street should be renamed because of Obama's accomplishments, including "saving our nation from the Great Recession; serving two completely scandal-free terms in office; and taking out Osama bin Laden."

The website lists Elizabeth Rowin as the author of the petition, which will be delivered to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and New York City Council for their consideration.
