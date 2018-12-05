GEORGE H.W. BUSH

PHOTOS: Nation says goodbye to George HW Bush at state funeral

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive for the State Funeral former President George H.W. Bush, at the National Cathedral, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018. (Evan Vucci/AP Photo)</span></div>
Former President George H.W. Bush is being honored in a state funeral at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C. The ceremony begins at 11 a.m. ET.

WATCH LIVE: George HW Bush state funeral

Among those in attendance is President Donald J. Trump, as well as the living former presidents: Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter. Several world leaders are attending, including Prince Charles of Britain.

The funeral will also be attended by the expansive Bush family. His eldest son George W. Bush will speak.

After the state funeral, the casket will be transported to Houston for another funeral on Thursday before he is laid to rest.

See photos from the service in the gallery above.

FULL COVERAGE: George HW Bush funeral, legacy
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgeorge h.w. bushgeorge w. bushbarack obamapresident barack obamadonald trumpPresident Donald Trumpprince charlesjimmy carterbill clinton
GEORGE H.W. BUSH
LIVE: State funeral for President George HW Bush today
World leaders to attend national funeral for George HW Bush
Who are George HW Bush's children, grandchildren?
WATCH: George HW Bush funeral plans, life and legacy
More george h.w. bush
POLITICS
LIVE: State funeral for President George HW Bush today
World leaders to attend national funeral for George HW Bush
Who are George HW Bush's children, grandchildren?
Public pays final respects to Pres. George HW Bush
More Politics
Top Stories
LIVE: State funeral for President George HW Bush today
Man charged in fatal West Side stabbing
Mumps outbreak at Lewis University's Romeoville campus
Who are George HW Bush's children, grandchildren?
Get Whopper for penny as Burger King trolls McDonald's
Family awarded $21.5M in lawsuit after boy's drowning death in Bridgeview pool
Pa. teacher says school fired her over her pregnancy
Iowa man gets life sentence after baby found dead in maggot-infested swing
Show More
USPS suspends regular delivery Wednesday for Day of Mourning
Whitney Young HS on soft lockdown Wednesday after 2nd threat
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy with morning flurries Wednesday
World leaders to attend national funeral for George HW Bush
More News