michael bloomberg

Police release photos of suspects who graffitied Bloomberg's Chicago campaign office in Edgewater

By
CHICAGO -- Police have released a photo of three suspects who allegedly vandalized Mike Bloomberg's presidential campaign office Monday in Edgewater on the North Side.

Authorities were called at 1:11 a.m. after "derogatory words" were spray-painted on the front of a building in the 1100 block of West Bryn Mawr Avenue, according to Chicago police.

RELATED: Mike Bloomberg's 2020 campaign office in Chicago vandalized, police say
EMBED More News Videos

Campaign staffers for Michael Bloomberg arrived to their office in Edgewater to find the windows defaced with graffiti, including the words "racist" and "sexist."



"Racist," "sexist," "GOP" and "oligarch" were scrawled across four windows on the front of the former New York mayor's campaign office, 1130 W. Bryn Mawr.

"This act of vandalism against our Chicago office mirrors those we've seen in recent weeks in states across the country," Bloomberg spokeswoman Galia Slayen said in a statement.

No one is in custody as Area North detectives investigate.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicschicagoedgewaterlakeviewmichael bloomberggraffitivandalism2020 presidential election
MICHAEL BLOOMBERG
Warren presses Bloomberg over NDAs, reports of comments to female employees
Sanders to Putin: You're not going to interfere in any more elections
Mike Bloomberg's Chicago campaign office vandalized, police say
Bloomberg says 3 women can be released from NDAs
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Shooting that killed mother in Ravenswood Manor may have been retaliation: police
Chicago snow could bring up to 5 inches, lakeshore flooding
Indiana grandfather accused in toddler's cruise ship death changes plea to guilty
'Help Wanted' sign posted at Illinois State Police office as gun card complaints continue
1 dead, 4 critically injured in Avalon Park
Woman, 63, fatally struck by multiple vehicles in Schiller Park hit-and-run
Coronavirus: CDC warns Americans to prepare for 'significant disruption'
Show More
'Don't put handcuffs on': 6-year-old arrested at elementary school begs for second chance
FDA accuses Jimmy John's of serving vegetables linked to E. coli, salmonella outbreaks
VIDEO: Train crash in Arlington Heights hurts 2
Plan to preserve affordable housing in Woodlawn unveiled
Man arrested for 2016 double murder in Sycamore
More TOP STORIES News