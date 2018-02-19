POLITICS

President Trump slams 'insecure' Oprah

Oprah Winfrey poses backstage with her lifetime achievement award at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

CNN
President Donald Trump described Oprah Winfrey as "very insecure" and accused her of "biased and slanted" after an interview on CBS's "60 Minutes" that addressed his presidency.

Oprah hosted a group discussion with 14 voters who had appeared on the show in fall 2017 -- half who had voted for Trump and half who had not.

The discussion looked at whether the the pro-Trump panelists still backed the President, his alleged "shithole countries" comments, the worldview of the US under his leadership, questions around Trump's stability and fitness for office, and accusations of inappropriate sexual behavior.

"Just watched a very insecure Oprah Winfrey, who at one point I knew very well, interview a panel of people on 60 Minutes. The questions were biased and slanted, the facts incorrect. Hope Oprah runs so she can be exposed and defeated just like all of the others!" Trump tweeted after the show was broadcast.

TRUMP IN 1999

Oprah's speech at the January Golden Globes -- in which she praised the #MeToo movement -- prompted calls for the star to run for president and at least one hypothetical poll gave her an 11 percent lead over Trump.

Amid the speculation, Trump told reporters:

"Yeah, I'd beat Oprah. Oprah would be a lot of fun. I know her very well. You know I did one of her last shows -- she had Donald Trump (this is before politics) her last week and she had Donald Trump and my family, it was very nice. No, I like Oprah. I don't think she's going to run."

Back in 1999, Trump was more effusive about the then talk-show host. Asked on CNN about a potential vice presidential running mate, Trump told Larry King: "Oprah -- I love Oprah -- Oprah would always be my first choice."

Oprah was "really a great woman -- she is a terrific woman -- she's someone that's very special," he said.

"I think if she'd do it, she'd be fantastic. I mean she's popular, she's brilliant, she's a wonderful woman. I mean if she'd ever do it -- I don't know that she'd ever do it .... she'd be sort of like me. I've got a lot of things going, she's got a lot of things going."

Trump concluded then that the two of them would be a "pretty good ticket."

'NOT IN MY DNA'

On Sunday's edition of "60 Minutes" Overtime, Oprah said her Golden Globes speech had not been an attempt to dip her toe into politics.

"Are you kidding me? I was just trying to give a good speech," she told Ann Silvio. "I was looking for a way to express what was going on in this moment in terms of gender and class and race. "

Oprah told Silvio that running for president was "not in my DNA."

"I am actually humbled by the fact that people think that I could be a leader of the free world, but it's just not in my spirit," she said.

She said wealthy men had offered to run a campaign and raise funds for her and that gave her pause to think because she valued their opinions, but that she had not heard God calling her to run.

In 1988, Trump told Oprah he probably would never run, adding: "I think I'd win -- I tell you what, I wouldn't go into lose. I've never gone in to lose in my life."

Copyright 2018 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsdonald trumpPresident Donald Trumpoprah winfreyWashington D.C.
POLITICS
Lake County Ill. Board chairman ends re-election effort amid investigation
Ivanka Trump to promote worker training in Illinois
Resurrection Project hosts DACA renewal clinic
Gates: Manafort tried to get Sec of Army job for Chicago banker Stephen Calk who loaned him millions
2 West Hollywood leaders want Trump's star off Walk of Fame
More Politics
Top Stories
NW Side Walmart closed after health inspection
Emmett Till's memorial sign shot up again 35 days after being replaced
'DADDY, I'M SORRY': Twisted new alleged details in killing of 2 kids
Man at Amalia, NM, compound allegedly trained kids for school shootings
World's largest bounce house coming to Joliet
2 robbed at gunpoint in Bucktown
Girl with special needs allegedly raped by school bus driver
Jelly Belly rolling Stink Bug, Dirty Dishwasher flavors out to stores
Show More
HS coach allegedly had sex with underage students during school day
3 shot, 2 fatally, in West Garfield Park
'I warned him' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Sex toys cause closure of German airport terminal
More News