EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3663057" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that government workers can't be forced to contribute to labor unions that represent them in collective bargaining, dealing a serious financial bl

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Wednesday on a case out of Illinois, which has been championed by Governor Bruce Rauner.The ruling comes on the last day of the court's session this year. The decision drew sharp criticism from unions, while being praised by the governor. He was in Washington D.C. for the announcement."Today's Supreme Court ruling in the case of Mark Janus v. AFSCME is a historic victory for freedom of speech and freedom of affiliation for public-sector employees. It is also a historic victory for taxpayers who, for too long, have borne the unfair, high cost of the conflicts of interest apparent when government union leaders negotiate with, but also support politicians," Rauner said.The Chicago Teachers Union is among those decrying the Supreme Court's decision, a 5-4 ruling that said charging non-union members "agency fees" for representation violates their First Amendment rights. Unions could lose millions of dollars as a result.The majority opinion, written by Justice Alito, sided with Mark Janus' contention that forcing him to pay fees to a union that advocates public policies he opposes violated his free speech rights. Janus joined Rauner in Washington for the ruling."It is a very historic day. We now have 5 million public-sector non-union members that can make their own choice as to whether they want to be a part of that union. It will not affect the collective bargaining. Unions will have that continued right. It's just that the worker now has the ability to make his own decision or her own decision. That's why I brought this case. It is up to the worker to decide what they want for themselves, not some other larger entity. It's not anything unusual than what we do in our daily lives as we go about our daily lives. That's what is so important. That's what the basis of this whole case is about," Janus said.Unions - and the Democrats they usually support - are blasting the ruling as an attempt to defund unions, drive down membership and in the process drive down wages for working families.The high court's decision overturns a legal precedent that stood for 41 years and impacts 22 states that allow unions to charge the agency fees. Union officials in Chicago said they will continue to fight."Our movement is not going away. We're going to continue to advocate for what's just. The Supreme Court be damned," CTU Vice President Jesse Sharkey said.Rauner originally brought the challenge to union agency fees in 2015, issuing an executive order. After a lower court ruled he did not have standing, Janus then took up the case.American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Council 31 released this statement Wednesday, in part:The Chicago Teachers Union released this statement in response to the ruling:Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel released this statement in response to the ruling:"This morning, the Supreme Court upended decades of precedent and progress for working families. I have worked closely with organized labor in stabilizing Chicago pension funds and employees' retirement security, ensuring responsible wage growth and managing the cost of health care. From rank-and-file membership to leadership, I have always found a willingness to come to the table, roll up their sleeves and get the job done in a way that is responsible and respectful of taxpayer dollars. Governor Rauner and many Republicans are rejoicing at today's decision, but we should be clear that this is no cause for celebration. This decision is an insult to the middle class and a step back for progress."