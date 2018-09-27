POLITICS

Sen. Orrin Hatch calls Christine Blasey Ford 'attractive,' 'pleasing'

EMBED </>More Videos

Sen. Orrin Hatch said Christine Blasey Ford, the woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of a sexual assault when they were teenagers, is "attractive" and "pleasing." (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

WASHINGTON --
A long-serving Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee said Christine Blasey Ford, the woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of a sexual assault when they were teenagers, is "attractive" and "pleasing."

Utah's Orrin Hatch made the comments as the committee broke for lunch after hearing several hours of testimony from Ford.

Kavanaugh has denied the allegations, and when Hatch was asked whether he found Ford to be believable, he said: "It's too early to say. I don't think she's uncredible. I think she's attractive -- a good witness. But it's way early."

And when a reporter asked 84-year-old Hatch what he meant by saying the 51-year-old was "attractive," he said: "In other words, she's pleasing."

He later added: "I'll say this. She's attractive, and she's a nice person and I wish her well."

Hatch's spokesman Matt Whitlock later sought to clarify the remarks.

"Hatch uses 'attractive' to describe personalities, not appearances," he said. "If you search his past quotes you'll see he's used it consistently for years for men and women he believed has compelling personalities."

The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsbrett kavanaughsupreme courtu.s. & worldsexual misconductsenatechristine blasey fordu.s. supreme court
POLITICS
WATCH LIVE: Brett Kavanaugh, Christine Blasey Ford testify at Senate hearing
Who is Rachel Mitchell?
Here's what each of Brett Kavanaugh's accusers says
READ: Brett Kavanaugh's statement
More Politics
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Brett Kavanaugh, Christine Blasey Ford testify at Senate hearing
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Thursday witnesses include expert in pharmacology
Lake Shore Drive lanes between Monroe, LaSalle to re-open Thursday
Man charged with trafficking heroin to New Lenox via Metra train
'I'M INNOCENT': Teen accused of killing parents speaks for 1st time
Body found in Gastonia, NC, believed to be missing boy with autism
'Girls ruin everything' - Vice principal's video causes uproar
Woman wrongly accused of scolding girl with rare disorder
Show More
READ: Brett Kavanaugh's statement
WATCH: Christine Blasey Ford full statement
WATCH: Key moments from the Kavanaugh-Ford hearing
Source: Addison Russell's administrative leave extended through Sunday
Trump delays meeting with Rosenstein due to Kavanaugh hearings
More News