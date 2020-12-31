Senate Republican Leader Bill Brady announces resignation effective late Thursday night

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Senate Republican Leader Bill Brady announced Thursday that he would be resigning his seat effective at 11:59 p.m."I wanted to take this opportunity to let you know that I will be resigning my seat in the Illinois Senate effective at 11:59 p.m. on December 31, 2020," Brady wrote in a letter addressed to his supporters."I am proud of the work I have done throughout my career in the Illinois legislature, both in the Illinois House and the Senate, and most proud of my tenure leading the Illinois Senate Republican Caucus over the last three-and-a-half years," he wrote."Our caucus was successful in securing additional funding for our public schools; helping create a tax-credit private school scholarship program for low income and middle income students, standing up against incomes tax hikes that hurt working families, and working tirelessly to improve our state's crumbling infrastructure," Brady touted in the letter which he posted to Twitter.Brady did not disclose any plans for the future in his letter.In October, Brady blasted the Governor JB Pritzker for shutting down indoor dining for much of the state, rather than allowing them to continue to operate at a reduced level.Brady made three runs at governor, all of which were unsuccessful.Brady, 59, is a Bloomington native.