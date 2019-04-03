Politics

Suburban Elections: Voters elect mayors; Hinsdale bond proposition approved

Voters in several Chicago suburbs elected new leaders and decided on school referendums Tuesday.

Voters in several Chicago suburbs elected new leaders and decided on school referendums Tuesday.

NAPERVILLE
In Naperville, incumbent mayor Steve Chirico won a close race against challenger Rocky Caylor.



In Naperville, incumbent mayor Steve Chirico won a close race against challenger Rocky Caylor, a first-time candidate who owns a logistics company in Joliet.

Chirico, who owns a flooring company in Naperville, has been mayor of the fourth-largest city in Illinois since 2015. He said he looks forward to continuing the work he started.

"There's a lot of mayors that are out there competing with us, to bring in businesses, to bring in investment that I'm trying to get. So I look forward to getting back in there," Chirico said.

HARVEY

Alderman Christopher Clark (right) and Harvey Park District President Anthony McCaskill (left) are vying to be the next mayor of Harvey.



In Harvey in the race for mayor, Alderman Chris Clark beat Park District President Anthony McCaskill 61 percent to 39 percent.

Clark will replace Eric Kellogg, who did not run for mayor again because of term limits.

OTHER MAYOR'S RACES

In northwest suburban Schaumburg, there will be a new Village President for the first time in 32 years. The overwhelming choice was longtime Village Trustee Tom Dailly, who beat the other two candidates by more than 4,000 votes. Dailly was endorsed by longtime Village President Al Larson, who did not seek re-election.

In north suburban Zion, former Northwestern University basketball star and NBA player Billy McKinney will be new mayor with 63 percent of the vote, beating Ron Molinaro.

Voters appear to have approved a $140 million dollar bond referendum for school repairs and new sports facilities in Hinsdale.


SCHOOL REFERENDUMS

Voters have approved a $140 million bond referendum for school repairs and new sports facilities in Hinsdale Township High School District 86.

The funds would help pay for upgrades to the district's two high schools - Central and South. District officials have already cut sports teams at both schools, saying the programs and repairs were too expensive without extra funding.

As a result of the referendum passing, the Board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday to begin the process of modernizing District 86 facilities.

RELATED: Hinsdale referendum would raise taxes to fund needed high school upgrades

In Lisle District 202, voters appear to have rejected a proposed cut of nearly $2 million from the district's budget that would have dropped it from roughly $19 million to $17 million. That referendum was made possible by a new state law that lets voters weigh in on the percentage of a school's budget paid for with property taxes.
