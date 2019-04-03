chicago mayor election

Election Results 2019: Chicago mayor's race, aldermanic candidates, suburban races

Meet the two candidates in the race for Chicago mayor: Lori Lightfoot and Toni Preckwinkle.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Election Day for the 2019 Chicago mayoral, city office and aldermanic runoff races is here. Check out election results from the city and suburbs and take a look at the latest coverage on the candidates.



(Don't see the election results above? Results also available here)

Runoff Election Coverage

Chicago Mayoral Election: Voters to decide between Lori Lightfoot, Toni Preckwinkle in historic election

Lori Lightfoot, Toni Preckwinkle square off in ABC7 mayoral debate

Chicago Mayor Race: Candidates rally supporters to get out the vote

Newsviews: Chicago's historic April 2nd mayoral runoff election

Weekend Watch: April 2nd runoff election

Lightfoot, Preckwinkle meet with faith leaders ahead of mayoral race's final weekend

30th Ward challenger Jessica Gutierrez blasts Ald. Ariel Reboyras for 'blatant sexism'

Byron Sigcho-Lopez, Alex Acevedo hope to bring fresh perspective to 25th Ward

Toni Preckwinkle's new ad about 2004 fatal fire draws ire from family at center of it

Toni Preckwinkle's new ad attacks Lori Lightfoot over 2004 fatal fire

Chicago mayoral race: Lightfoot, Preckwinkle comment on Smollett case after debate

Chicago Mayor Election: New poll puts Lori Lightfoot ahead of Toni Preckwinkle ahead of April 2 election

Shots fired at Calloway campaign office in South Shore

Community activist Rossana Rodriguez seeks to unseat Deb Mell in 33rd Ward runoff election on April 2

Susana Mendoza endorses Lori Lightfoot for Chicago Mayor

Lightfoot campaign boosted by big donations from labor PAC, others

Chance the Rapper makes Toni Preckwinkle his second choice

Early voting for Chicago mayoral run-off election expands across city Monday

Early voting for Chicago mayoral run-off election begins Friday

Toni Preckwinkle visits WCL ahead of historic mayoral runoff

Chicago mayoral forum focuses on crime - and how to reduce it

Twitter spat between Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa, Ald. Nick Sposato spills over into mayor's race

Chicago mayoral candidates debate in front of Chicago Tribune Editorial Board

Lightfoot questions Preckwinkle's intent over sexual orientation response

Newsviews: Chicago mayoral candidate Lori Lightfoot

Chicago Mayor Election 2019: Lori Lightfoot, Toni Preckwinkle participate in Rainbow PUSH Coalition forum

Chicago Mayor Election 2019: Willie Wilson endorses Lori Lightfoot

Chicago Mayor Election: Preckwinkle, Lightfoot square off in first head-to-head forum

Chicago mayoral race shaping up as experience versus change

Business and labor groups weighing mayoral endorsements

Chicago mayoral election: Hispanic vote up for grabs in mayors race

Lightfoot, Preckwinkle signal bruising battle in 5 weeks to mayoral runoff

General Election Coverage

Chicago mayoral election 2019: Lori Lightfoot, Toni Preckwinkle set for April runoff

Melissa Conyears-Ervin, Ameya Pawar headed for runoff in city treasurer election

Chicago mayoral election 2019: Lightfoot, Preckwinkle to face off in April runoff

Chicago mayoral election 2019 sees low voter turnout

How much money is driving Chicago's mayoral election?

Newsviews: The challenge facing Chicago's next mayor

Preckwinkle fires campaign manager over controversial Facebook post

Voter shaming: Mailer sent to Chicago voters claims to tell which neighbors have voted in recent elections

Chicago voters undecided about crowded mayoral race

Lori Lighfoot picks up endorsements in week before Chicago mayoral election

Chicago mayoral candidates comment on 'golden parachutes' for Emanuel appointees

9 vie for 20th Ward alderman

Chicago Treasurer's Race - Meet the Candidates

Newsviews: Toni Preckwinkle and Garry McCarthy

5 Chicago mayoral candidates face off in forum

Meet the original 14 Candidates for Chicago Mayor

Gery Chico
Bill Daley
Amara Enyia
Bob Fioretti
La Shawn Ford

John Kozlar
Jerry Joyce
Lori Lightfoot
Garry McCarthy
Susana Mendoza

Toni Preckwinkle
Paul Vallas
Willie Wilson
Neal Sales-Griffin - ABC7 Chicago reached out to Mr. Sales-Griffin to schedule an interview on several occasions. He was unavailable.
