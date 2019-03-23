Politics

Susana Mendoza endorses Lori Lightfoot for Chicago Mayor

Illinois Comptroller and former Chicago mayoral candidate Susana Mendoza endorsed Lori Lightfoot for mayor on Saturday.

This latest endorsement comes as Lightfoot continues to earn support from others like the Illinois Nurses Association PAC, Congressman Mike Quigley and Congressman Chuy García.

"I also know a good fighter when I see one, and she's running for mayor," said Mendoza in a video tweet.



In a press release, Lori Lightfoot said she is proud to have Mendoza's endorsement.

I'm honored to have her support and look forward to working with her to build a City government that puts our neighborhoods first," Lightfoot said.
