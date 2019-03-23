Susana Mendoza endorses Lori Lightfoot for Chicago Mayor

“She’ll make sure that no matter the neighborhood you call home, who you love or pray to, and whether or not you were born here or came here, that you’re given every opportunity to thrive as part of Chicago’s future."



Hear why @susanamendoza10 is joining #TeamLightfoot ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/wMl7Usnh0d — Lori Lightfoot (@LightfootForChi) March 23, 2019

CHICAGO -- Illinois Comptroller and former Chicago mayoral candidate Susana Mendoza endorsed Lori Lightfoot for mayor on Saturday.This latest endorsement comes as Lightfoot continues to earn support from others like the Illinois Nurses Association PAC, Congressman Mike Quigley and Congressman Chuy García."I also know a good fighter when I see one, and she's running for mayor," said Mendoza in a video tweet.In a press release, Lori Lightfoot said she is proud to have Mendoza's endorsement.I'm honored to have her support and look forward to working with her to build a City government that puts our neighborhoods first," Lightfoot said.