Chicago mail: USPS names 4 worst-performing post offices; report shows 62K mail items delayed over several months

83rd and Ashland

77th and Cottage Grove

46th and Cottage Grove

3600-block of West 79th Street.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There have been thousands of pieces of missing or delayed mail and no clear answers from the postal service in Chicago.On Thursday morning, a U.S. congressman got involved.Residents on the South and Southwest sides have been complaining about problems with mail delivery for months now.A new report released Thursday revealed inadequacies within the post office.The USPS Inspector General report highlights the four worst-performing Chicago locations:The delayed mail, including letters and packages from those locations, total over 62,000 from last September through February.Congressman Bobby Rush, who joined local aldermen and mayors from Alsip and Evergreen Park in a morning press conference, called it unacceptable."People who depend on the postal service, seniors, families, other people depending on the postal service day-in and day-out -- it's an absolute, epic, total, undeniable failure," Rush said.He is calling for the postmaster to resign and for a management overhaul.The report he highlighted also revealed inaccurate reporting of the delayed mail.Some of that included "voter information" from the secretary of state."We don't deserve the type of treatment we are getting in Chicago," said Pat Dowell, alderman for the 3rd Ward. "This is not just a South Side issue; it's happening on the North Side and suburban areas. It's time for a change."The report also focused on improper scanning and handling of hundreds of packages and letter carrier absentee rates, which in some cases were as high as 50%.Read the