Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
WATCH
LIVE
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
North Suburbs
West Suburbs
South Suburbs
NW Indiana
EDIT
Log In
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Videos
Photos
Local News
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
North Suburbs
West Suburbs
South Suburbs
NW Indiana
Categories
Traffic
Weather
U.S. & World
I-Team
Politics
Entertainment
Consumer-Business
ABC7 Sports
Weather
ESPNChicago.com
Hungry Hound
Disability Issues
Health
Weather Sketchers
Web Cameras
Station Info
About ABC7 Chicago
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
Chicago Proud
Useeit Pics & Video
TV Listings
ABC7 Jobs - Internships
Shows
ABC7 LIVE Newscasts
Newsviews
ABC7 Specials
Windy City Live
Live Well Network
190 North
Follow Us:
share
tweet
share
email
POLITICS
Weekend Watch: Lie of the year
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=4948748" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
The Weekend Watch shines a spotlight on government activity.
SHARE
share
tweet
share
email
WLS
Saturday, December 22, 2018 09:10AM
The Weekend Watch shines a spotlight on government activity.
For more articles, visit
https://www.bettergov.org/
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politics
government
better government association
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
What happens during a partial government shutdown
Government shutdown begins at midnight after lawmakers fail to reach deal
Preckwinkle apologizes for fundraising fiasco
Justice Ginsburg has surgery to remove malignant growths
More Politics
Top Stories
CPD to say goodbye to fallen officer Eduardo Marmolejo
Visitation held for fallen CPD officer Eduardo Marmolejo
Missing Colorado woman likely died at home, fiance charged with murder
What happens during a partial government shutdown
Ground turkey recall expanded; 52 more people sick
2 arrested in airport drone chaos
VIDEO: Chicago teen's emotional reaction to getting into Harvard
New Laws 2019: Illinois laws that start January 1
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy and breezy Saturday
Man shot and killed outside club in West Englewood
Report says 16.7M faulty Takata air bags still on US roads
Funeral for fallen CPD Officer Conrad Gary
Government shutdown begins at midnight after lawmakers fail to reach deal
More News