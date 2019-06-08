Politics

Weekend Watch: The economic impact of recreational marijuana in Illinois

Our Weekend Watch shines a spotlight on government activity.

Recreational marijuana is set to go on sale in 2020.

While lawmakers have already passed and signed the bill, there are still some restrictions when it comes to pot and questions over the economic impact of the legalization.

Casey Toner from the Better Government Association stopped by ABC7 Chicago to discuss it.

For more articles from the Better Government Association, visit https://www.bettergov.org/
