Willie Cochran pleads guilty to wire fraud, resigns as alderman

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Willie Cochran pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and has resigned as alderman of the 20th Ward Thursday.Cochran was charged with wire fraud, bribery and extortion charges. Federal prosecutors alleged Cochran stole tens of thousands of dollars from his 20th Ward Activities fund, a charity set up to help needy residents.I court Thursday, Cochran pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud. He faces 12-18 months in prison.Cochran chose not to run for re-election in the 20th Ward. Thursday, he said that he has resigned as alderman.The former alderman had previously rejected a plea deal. In an exclusive interview with ABC7, Cochran said he put $32,000 of his own money into the account and while he did borrow from it for personal expenses, including for his daughters college tuition and gambling at a casino, he said he paid all of the money back and more.Cochran said the feds allege there's $14,000 unaccounted for. But Cochran says that money went to pay ward residents who worked various events for him, and they are willing to testify to that."I just have to say that I apologize to the citizens of this city and my coworkers and others for finding myself in this pickle. It's nothing that I ever wanted to be with and I'm not someone who extorts, takes bribes," Cochran said.Cochran's attorney released a statement Thursday saying, "We are happy the government has reevaluated the evidence of the bribery/extortion charges (Counts 1-4) against Alderman Cochran and has agreed to dismiss these charges as part of this plea agreement. As we pointed out in Alderman Cochran's motion to dismiss these charges (docket entry 62), Counts 1-4 of the Indictment were based upon unreliable testimony. Alderman Cochran has always steadfastly denied taking any bribes and continues to do so. Alderman Cochran looks forward to repaying the $14,000 in monies he received from the 20th Ward Activities Fund (which he reported on his taxes over the 4+ years that he operated the Fund). Alderman Cochran looks forward to putting this saga behind him, and moving forward by focusing on his family and continuing to serve his community."Cochran's sentencing is scheduled for June 20.