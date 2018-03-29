POLITICS

Willie Wilson discusses second bid to become mayor of Chicago

Businessman Willie Wilson joined ABC7 Thursday morning to talk about his second bid to become mayor of Chicago. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The race for Chicago mayor next year is becoming more crowded.

Businessman Willie Wilson announced earlier this week that he is running for mayor for a second time. Thursday morning, Wilson joined ABC7 to talk about his mayoral bid.

Wilson said he has been talking to communities across Chicago about employment, violence and property taxes.

"This mayor here is not doing things the right way...I will make sure that out of the 77 communities, parity, equality in terms of contracts and jobs. I'll make sure we open back up those schools," Wilson said.

Wilson also said he supports an elected school board and prayer in school.
