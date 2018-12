EMBED >More News Videos George H.W. Bush dead at 94: Funeral plans, legacy and a look back at President George H.W. Bush's life (1 of 18) The life and career of George HW Bush

Former President George H.W. Bush's state funeral encompasses four days of events, from his arrival in Washington to his burial in Texas on Thursday.Former President George W. Bush delivered one of the eulogies for his father. The invitation-only funeral service began Wednesday at Washington National Cathedral. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania were in attendance.Aside from family, which includes former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush, a full list of attendees has been released by a Bush family spokesperson.President & Mrs. ObamaPresident & Mrs. Clinton (& daughter Chelsea Clinton)President & Mrs. CarterAbdullah II Ibn Al Hussein and Rania Al-Abdullah, King and Queen of JordanSir Peter Cosgrove, Governor-General of Australia, and his wife Lady Lynne CosgroveAndrzej Duda, President of PolandAngela Merkel, Chancellor of GermanyHRH Charles, Prince of WalesAbdullah bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Prince of BahrainHamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, former Emir of QatarAnibal Vaco, former President of PortugalToomas Hendrik Ilves, former President of EstoniaLech Walesa, former President of PolandCarlos Salinas, former President of MexicoSir John Major, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, and his wife Dame Norma MajorNasser Alahmed Al-Sabah, former Prime Minister of KuwaitYasuo Fukuda, former Prime Minister of JapanJohn Swan, former Premier of BermudaSusan Ford BalesTricia Nixon Cox & Edward CoxLuci Baines Johnson & Ian TurpinLynda Johnson Robb & Senator Charles RobbMarine Corps Gen. Joseph F. Dunford,Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of StaffAir Force Gen. Paul J. Selva,Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of StaffArmy Gen. Mark A. Milley,Chief of Staff of the ArmyMarine Corps Gen. Robert B. Neller,Commandant of the Marine CorpsNavy Adm. John M. Richardson,Chief of Naval OperationsAir Force Gen. David L. Goldfein,Chief of Staff of the Air ForceAir Force Gen. Joseph L. Lengyel,Chief of National Guard BureauCoast Guard Adm. Paul F. Zukunft,Former Commandant of the Coast GuardNavy Adm. John AquilinoNavy Vice Adm. DeWolfe MillerRetired Navy Vice Adm. Frank PandolfeRetired Navy Vice Adm. Nora TysonNavy Rear Adm. Kenneth WhitesellRetired Navy Rear Adm. David Thomas, Jr.Navy Rear Adm. Andrew LoiselleNavy Rear Adm. Stephen EvansNavy Rear Adm. William PenningtonRetired Navy Rear Adm. Brian LutherRetired Navy Rear Adm. Gregory NosalNavy Capt. Sean BaileyRetired Navy Capt. Kevin O'FlahertyOrgan Prelude, George Fergus (Organist, Washington National Cathedral)Musical Prelude"Nocturne," The United States Marine Orchestra"Lay me Low," The Armed Forces Chorus"Our Town," The United States Marine Orchestra"My Song in the Night," The Armed Forces Chorus"Hymn to the Fallen" & "America the Beautiful," The Armed ForcesChorus and The United States Marine OrchestraMusical Honors"Four Ruffles and Flourishes," "Hail to the Chief," and "For All theSaints," The United States Coast Guard BandThe Reception of the Body, The Most Reverend Michael Bruce Curry, PresidingBishop and Primate, The Episcopal Church and The Right ReverendMariann Edgar Budde, Bishop, the Episcopal Diocese of WashingtonIntroit"My house shall be called a house of prayer," The Cathedral ChoirThe Anthems in Procession, The Reverend Dr. Russell Levenson, Jr., Rector,St. Martin's Episcopal Church, Houston, TexasHymn"Praise, my soul, the King of Heaven"The Collect for Burial, The Very Reverend Randolph Marshall Hollerith, Dean,Washington National CathedralThe First ReadingIsaiah 60:1-5, 18-20, Mrs. Lauren Bush Lauren & Ms. Ashley Walker BushTribute, Mr. Jon Meacham, Presidential Historian and AuthorAnthem"The King of love my shepherd is," The Cathedral ChoirThe Second ReadingRevelation 21:1-4, 23-25, Mrs. Jenna Bush HagerTribute, The Right Honourable Brian Mulroney, Eighteenth Prime Minister ofCanadaTribute, The Honorable Alan K. Simpson, former United States Senator, WyomingAnthem"Last full measure of devotion," Ronan Tynan (soloist) & The Armed ForcesChorus and the United States Marine OrchestraTribute, The Honorable George W. Bush, Forty-Third President of the United StatesAnthem"O God, our help in ages past," The Armed Forces Chorus with the UnitedStates Marine OrchestraThe Holy Gospel, Matthew 5:14-16, The Very Reverend RandolphMarshall Hollerith, Dean, Washington National CathedralHomily, The Reverend Dr. Russell Levenson, Jr., Rector, St. Martin'sEpiscopal Church, Houston, TexasMusical Reflection, "Friends", Michael W. Smith (soloist)The Apostles' CreedThe Lord's Prayer, Ronan Tynan (soloist)The Prayers, The Reverend Canon Jan Naylor Cope, Provost,Washington National CathedralAnthem"Eternal Father, strong to save," The Armed Forces Chorus withThe United States Marine OrchestraThe Commendation, The Right Reverend Mariann Edgar Budde,Bishop, the Episcopal Diocese of Washington; The VeryReverend Randolph Marshall Hollerith, Dean, WashingtonNational Cathedral; The Reverend Dr. Russell Levenson, Jr.,Rector, Saint Martin's Episcopal Church, Houston, TexasThe Blessing, The Most Reverend Michael Bruce Curry, PresidingBishop and Primate of The Episcopal ChurchThe Dismissal, The Very Reverend Randolph Marshall Hollerith,Dean, Washington National CathedralHymn"For all the saints"Musical Honors, The United States Coast Guard Band"Four Ruffles and Flourishes""Hail to the Chief""Holy God, we praise thy Name"Organ Postlude, George Fergus, Organist, Washington NationalCathedralFinal," from "Symphonie I, Op. 14"