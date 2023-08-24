Cooking pizza with Pompei on Taylor

Pompei on Taylor will be serving up slices at this year's Pizza City Fest at the Salt Shedd in Chicago.

Pompei on Taylor among pizzerias at this year's Pizza City Fest at The Salt Shed

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago classic is on the menu Thursday as we're cooking up a storm!

Doughy crust, crispy cheese and the sky is the limit when we talk about toppings!

The love for pizza runs deep in this city and Thursday, we made with Pompei on Taylor owner Joseph Dipofi.

Pompei on Taylor in Little Italy has been in Dipofi's family for four generations.

Pompei on Taylor will be at the Pizza City Fest this weekend at The Salt Shed on Elston.

Forty pizzerias taking part, with unlimited food, drinks, sides and desserts.

For more information, visit pizzacityfest.com.