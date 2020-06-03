Pope Francis says world cannot turn 'a blind eye to racism' amid George Floyd protests

VATICAN CITY -- Pope Francis says he has ''witnessed with great concern the disturbing social unrest'' in the United States in reaction to the killing of George Floyd, and called for national reconciliation."My friends, we cannot tolerate or turn a blind eye to racism and exclusion in any form and yet claim to defend the sacredness of every human life,'' the pope said during his weekly Wednesday audience, held in the presence of bishops due to coronavirus restrictions on gatherings.At the same time, the pontiff warned "nothing is gained by violence and so much is lost.''Francis said he was praying "for the repose of George Floyd and all those who have lost their lives as a result of the sin of racism'' and issued his condolences for all those who grieve their loss. He called for national reconciliation and peace.