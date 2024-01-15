Pope Francis defends same-sex couples blessing in first public comments amid controversy

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Pope Francis is defending his decision to let priests bless same-sex couples.

On December 18, 2023 the Vatican declared a restatement of traditional church teachings involving LGBTQ+ couples.

The ruling allows priests to offer non-liturgical blessings to same-sex couples as long as the blessing does not appear as though the church is offering a liturgical blessing of the union or a blessing of marriage.

Amid some pushback from traditionalists, Francis doubled down and insisted that the "Lord blesses everyone," during an interview with an Italian talk show.

He also acknowledged the opposition that his decision has sparked among bishops in Africa, Eastern Europe and Latin America, saying they don't really understand the issue and refuse to open a dialogue about it.