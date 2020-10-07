Portillo's opening 3rd Chicago restaurant on Northwest Side next month

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Portillo's will open its third restaurant in Chicago on the Northwest Side next month.The new restaurant will be located at 3343 W. Addison at 10:30 a.m. on November 2.Portillo's also has locations in River North and the South Loop as well as in many suburbs across the Chicago area.The new restaurant will initially only open for drive-thru and curbside business. It will open for dine-in business at a later date, the company said."Throughout this difficult year, it's been amazing to be able to offer guests some comfort through our delicious, craveable food and the positivity of our team members," said Portillo's CEO Michael Osanloo. "We're proud to be able to provide employment opportunities to Chicagoans with this new restaurant, and we can't wait to bring the Portillo's experience to the north side of Chicago."The new 9,900-square-foot-restaurant will have a double drive-thru as well as a seasonal outdoor patio.The first 100 guests in the drive-thru on the restaurant's grand opening will receive limited-edition pins and T-shirts will be given to guests designed by local artist Ryan Duggan while supplies last.