Portillo's veggie dog coming to menus soon

New Portillo's hot dog will have all the same toppings as a classic Chicago dog
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Portillo's garden dog is chain's 1st-ever plant-based hot dog

OAK BROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- Portillo's is set to debut its new Garden Dog.

It's the fast food chain's first-ever plant-based hot dog.

Portillo's said it's packed with pea protein and smoked to provide a plant-based twist on a classic hot dog.

The Field Roast Signature Stadium Dog, also available at retail stores nationwide, will be topped with mustard, relish, onion, tomatoes, sport peppers and pickles, like the original Chicago hot dog.

RELATED: Chicago-based restaurant Portillo's opens new 'take-out only' location in Joliet

"We are incredibly proud to partner with Portillo's to bring the flavor of Field Roast to this iconic chain rooted in Chicago hot dog history," said Adam Grogan, president of Greenleaf Foods, SPC. "Americans eat billions of hot dogs every year, and now they have a delicious plant-based option to satisfy this classic craving."

The Garden Dog will roll out in restaurants in a matter of weeks.
