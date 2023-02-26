12-year-old boy bullied for growing out hair to donate to cancer patients

A 12-year-old boy in Portsmouth, RI has been bullied for growing out his hair to donate to cancer patients.

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLS) -- A Rhode Island boy has been standing up to bullies who tease him about his long hair.

He's going to let it keep growing until he can donate it to kids with cancer.

AJ Silvia, 12, donated his hair before, when he was in elementary school. It made him happy, so he decided to do it again in middle school.

But, this time, his classmates gave him a hard time for two long years.

Silvia is not just donating his own hair.

He is also offering an opportunity for others to get free haircuts at a local salon so they can donate their hair too.

So far, seven people pledged to join him.