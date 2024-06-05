1 killed in Dan Ryan crash; IB local lanes reopened at 47th Street

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person was killed in a crash between a car and a semi-truck on the Dan Ryan Expressway on the South Side Tuesday night, Illinois State Police said.

The crash occurred at about 11:51 p.m. in the inbound local lanes near 47th Street, police said.

The driver of the car was killed in the crash, police said.

It is not clear what led up to the crash, but police said it was raining at the time and the roads were slick.

Police closed the inbound lanes at 47th Street as the investigate the crash. They were back open at about 5:45 a.m.

Further details on the crash were not immediately available.