2 in custody after man shot, killed near Lincoln Park home, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people are in custody relating to last week's deadly shooting in Lincoln Park, police said.

The shooting took place at about 9:20 p.m. in the 800-block of West Lill Avenue on April 16, Chicago police said.

Kevin Patel, 28, was shot in the chest just steps away from his home, officials said.

Close friends of the victim told ABC7 he was from the Philadelphia-area but was living and working in Chicago.

Nearly a week after his death, Chicago police said two persons of interest were in custody.

No other information regarding the people of interest were made available.

Last week, witnesses told investigators they saw a man and woman running from the scene before police arrived.

