1 killed, 1 injured in skydiving collision in Rochelle, Ogle County Sheriff's Office says

The Ogle County Sheriff's Office said one person was killed and another injured in a skydiving collision in Rochelle, Illinois.

ROCHELLE, Ill. (WLS) -- One skydiver was killed and another injured after a collision in Ogle County Wednesday, the sheriff's office said.

The Ogle County Sheriff's Office responded at about 6:50 p.m. to the area of 8887 S. Illinois Route 25, near the Chicagoland Skydiving Center.

Authorities said two skydivers collided mid-air, causing both of their canopies to collapse. Reserve parachutes were activated, but one of the skydivers had an uncontrolled descent.

A 40-year-old man was transported to Rochelle Community Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The second skydiver was located at Koritz Field Rochelle Municipal Airport and taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

There's no word yet on what may have caused that mid-air collision.

